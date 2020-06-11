Dozens unite for protest after second racist attack in a month in coastal town

A Black Lives Matter protest was held at Fen Park, in Lowestoft, after the second racist attack in the space of a month was reported. PHOTO: Corky Clubman Archant

Dozens of campaigners took a knee outside a park in unity with Black Lives Matters protests around the world, following the second racist attack reported in the space of a month in the town.

The protest, on Wednesday evening, was organised by the Lowestoft branch of Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) after a member of the public was verbally abused by a group of teenagers in Fen Park, Lowestoft.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 29, at 8.45pm, with the group, believed to be in their mid-teens, shouting racially abusive comments before swearing at a passer-by.

Police have urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward in a bid to identify those involved, with one described as wearing a black hoodie, while another had a mousey brown crew cut.

The attack was the second to be reported in the town in May, after a teenage gang, believed to be in their late teens, threw a brick at a man, before punching and racially abusing him on Rotterdam Road on May 4.

Kevin Wingfield, of the Lowestoft branch of SUTR, said: “It is crucially important that local people respond immediately to racist incidents.

“We must ensure that the victims of these incidents do not feel alone, but know the overwhelming majority of the community rejects racism.”

The protest attracted around 70 peaceful protesters.

Those taking part in the protest vigil took a knee for eight minutes in memory of George Floyd, before a number of speakers gave testimonies of what racism meant to them.

Richard Chilvers, secretary of the Waveney Trades Council, said: “We must not allow racism to divide us.

“If workers are to ensure rights for all of us, they should all join a trade union to defend their rights.”

Social commentator Corky Clubman said: “It was heartwarming to see how many people locally care about the issue.

“The feeling was warm and it felt like members of the community were truly eager to see racism eradicated from Lowestoft.”

Anyone with information about the Fen Park incident is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/29527/20, or email Daisy.English@suffolk.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.