Protesters unite after brick thrown at man in racist attack

PUBLISHED: 08:51 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 16 May 2020

Stand Up to Racism in Lowestoft held a protest on Rotterdam Road after a man in his 40s was racially assaulted. PHOTO: Stephen Mynott

A community has united in support of a man racially abused by a teenage gang earlier this month.

The Lowestoft branch of Stand Up to Racism held an emergency demonstration on Friday morning following the assault, in which a man in his 40s was punched, had a brick thrown at him and was verbally abused.

The group stopped next to a man in his early 40s on Monday, May 4, at 3.30pm on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft, near the alley next to Amy Court.

After making racially abusive comments, the group, who the man said were in their late teens, punched him in his ear and threw a brick at him, though it did not hit the man.

Kevin Wingfield, secretary of the Lowestoft branch, said: “Earlier this week, this newspaper reported a 40-year-old man was set upon by a racist gang who threw a brick and shouted racist insults as they assaulted him.

“It is important that whenever a racist incident is discovered that a rapid and visual response by anti-racists is organised.

“With a horrendous economic crisis looming, it is vital we do not allow the rich and powerful to divide us with racism which enables these cowardly assaults on the BAME community.

“Despite the lockdown, Stand Up to Racism organised an emergency demonstration in Rotterdam Road to oppose racism and to express solidarity with the victim.

“The event was socially distanced at all times.

“Passers-by thanked the protesters for demonstrating.”

Officers from Suffolk Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about those involved, to come forward.

According to the victim there were two main offenders in the gang. One is described as a white male in his late teens with short brown hair and wearing an Armani tracksuit.

The other is described as a white male in his late teens with short brown hair, of large build and roughly 5ft 9in.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or has knowledge of committed the offence should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime number 37/24736/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

