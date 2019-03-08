Tumble dryer blaze among incidents tackled by fire crews

Crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Firefighters responded to two call-outs in quick succession.

Busy start to the shift for White watch: 18:38 Fire outside on the former railway lines in Normanston drive. Then out training on the #floodRescue #Fireboat followed by a tumble dryer fire in a home in Kessingland at 20:58 attending with #Lowestoft South #oncall #Firefighters pic.twitter.com/BZ1dKxj52n — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) May 21, 2019

Crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 6.38pm on Tuesday, May 21 following reports of a blaze outside on the former railway lines in Normanston Drive.

The crew had quickly dealt with the small fire and the scene was cleared by 6.57pm.

Admitting it was a "busy start to the shift for White watch," they were then involved in flood rescue training before they were alerted once more to another Lowestoft-area call.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station responded at 8.58pm to reports of a building fire on Barber Close, Kessingland.

On arrival at the scene crews discovered "a tumble dryer fire" at a home in Kessingland and the blaxze was under control by 9.15pm.