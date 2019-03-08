Tumble dryer blaze among incidents tackled by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 10:37 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 22 May 2019
Firefighters responded to two call-outs in quick succession.
Crews from Lowestoft South fire station were called out at 6.38pm on Tuesday, May 21 following reports of a blaze outside on the former railway lines in Normanston Drive.
The crew had quickly dealt with the small fire and the scene was cleared by 6.57pm.
Admitting it was a "busy start to the shift for White watch," they were then involved in flood rescue training before they were alerted once more to another Lowestoft-area call.
Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station responded at 8.58pm to reports of a building fire on Barber Close, Kessingland.
On arrival at the scene crews discovered "a tumble dryer fire" at a home in Kessingland and the blaxze was under control by 9.15pm.
