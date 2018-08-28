Night drama as woman with head injury rescued from beach

A woman has been rescued from Lowestoft South Beach. Photo: Nick Butcher.

A woman who suffered head injuries was rescued from a beach during the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to Marine Parade, near Lowestoft South Beach, at 2.30am today (Saturday, February 9).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the crew, from Lowestoft South, has been called to assist the East of England Ambulance Service with casualty on the beach.

Firefighter Neil Henderson tweeted: “Assisted ambulance with retrieving a casualty with a head injury using R5s basket stretcher from Lowestoft beach this morning.

“Happy to help our colleagues #notjustfires.”

The woman was left in the care of the ambulance and firefighters were stood down just before 3am.