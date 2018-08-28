Search

Night drama as woman with head injury rescued from beach

PUBLISHED: 12:39 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 09 February 2019

A woman has been rescued from Lowestoft South Beach. Photo: Nick Butcher.

A woman has been rescued from Lowestoft South Beach. Photo: Nick Butcher.

A woman who suffered head injuries was rescued from a beach during the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters were called to Marine Parade, near Lowestoft South Beach, at 2.30am today (Saturday, February 9).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said the crew, from Lowestoft South, has been called to assist the East of England Ambulance Service with casualty on the beach.

Firefighter Neil Henderson tweeted: “Assisted ambulance with retrieving a casualty with a head injury using R5s basket stretcher from Lowestoft beach this morning.

“Happy to help our colleagues #notjustfires.”

The woman was left in the care of the ambulance and firefighters were stood down just before 3am.

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

