Smokehouse to be showcased on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip
- Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse
It is a popular television programme that sees two antiques experts competing against each other.
And Lowestoft is set to feature once more as part of a forthcoming episode of BBCTV series Antiques Road Trip.
Having featured in the 19th series of the hit TV show on BBC One in September 19, 2019, Lowestoft has a second bite later this year.
It comes after Waveney Valley Smokehouse, in Lowestoft, this week welcomed a BBC crew and expert Catherine Southon to film traditional Bloater smoking.
Filming “The history of the Herring” for the popular TV programme, it is due to be broadcast on BBC1 in August.
Based on Newcombe Road in Lowestoft, Waveney Valley Smokehouse is one of the few remaining smokehouses in the area that uses traditional techniques to cure and smoke herring.
Smokehouse owner Gerry Skews 'retired' to the area four years ago - but decided to rescue the smokehouse from closure.
He said: "We took this Smokehouse project on a few years ago and its starting to fly after a lot of hard work.
"We currently operate two businesses on the Newcombe Road site, a Smokehouse and a food processing and packing business.
"Antiques expert Catherine Southon and the crew spent more than three hours on site filming 'Bloaters' from the boat to the plate."
The business is owned and operated by husband and wife Gerry and Glynis Skews.
Mr Skews said: "The BBC visit was really exciting in its own right.
"The Antiques Road Trip team wanted to highlight everything about the Bloater, so the whole process was discussed in detail."
Mr Skews added: “It was great to work with the BBC film crew, they were very detailed and searching in their questions and research.
"They even got to try the traditional smoked salmon we produce, which was declared awesome.”
At its peak, in 1913, the herring industry landed 400 million herring in Yarmouth and Lowestoft in one season.
The business has grown rapidly in recent years and throughout the recent pandemic with its local, artisan products.
The smokehouse now produces hundreds of kilos of kippers, bloaters and buckling each week for sale across the country.