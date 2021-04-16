Smokehouse to be showcased on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip

Published: 6:00 AM April 16, 2021

Antiques expert, Catherine Southon, at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft as a BBC TV crew filmed “The history of the Herring” for a future edition of the popular Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

It is a popular television programme that sees two antiques experts competing against each other.

And Lowestoft is set to feature once more as part of a forthcoming episode of BBCTV series Antiques Road Trip.

Having featured in the 19th series of the hit TV show on BBC One in September 19, 2019, Lowestoft has a second bite later this year.

It comes after Waveney Valley Smokehouse, in Lowestoft, this week welcomed a BBC crew and expert Catherine Southon to film traditional Bloater smoking.

Antiques expert, Catherine Southon, at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft as a BBC TV crew filmed “The history of the Herring” for a future edition of the popular Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

Filming “The history of the Herring” for the popular TV programme, it is due to be broadcast on BBC1 in August.

Herring in the kiln at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

Based on Newcombe Road in Lowestoft, Waveney Valley Smokehouse is one of the few remaining smokehouses in the area that uses traditional techniques to cure and smoke herring.

You may also want to watch:

Smokehouse owner Gerry Skews 'retired' to the area four years ago - but decided to rescue the smokehouse from closure.

He said: "We took this Smokehouse project on a few years ago and its starting to fly after a lot of hard work.

"We currently operate two businesses on the Newcombe Road site, a Smokehouse and a food processing and packing business.

The team at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft with Antiques expert, Catherine Southon. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

"Antiques expert Catherine Southon and the crew spent more than three hours on site filming 'Bloaters' from the boat to the plate."

Bloaters at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

The business is owned and operated by husband and wife Gerry and Glynis Skews.

Mr Skews said: "The BBC visit was really exciting in its own right.

"The Antiques Road Trip team wanted to highlight everything about the Bloater, so the whole process was discussed in detail."

The Bloater at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

Mr Skews added: “It was great to work with the BBC film crew, they were very detailed and searching in their questions and research.

"They even got to try the traditional smoked salmon we produce, which was declared awesome.”

At its peak, in 1913, the herring industry landed 400 million herring in Yarmouth and Lowestoft in one season.

The business has grown rapidly in recent years and throughout the recent pandemic with its local, artisan products.

Bloaters and Kippers in the kiln at Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Lowestoft. Picture: Waveney Valley Smokehouse - Credit: Waveney Valley Smokehouse

The smokehouse now produces hundreds of kilos of kippers, bloaters and buckling each week for sale across the country.



















