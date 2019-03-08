Five stone weight loss allows woman to walk again

Jacky Kelly before she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Courtesy of Slimming World

A Lowestoft woman who relied on walking aids before she lost weight has now signed up to tackle a 50 mile challenge.

Jacky Kelly will be taking part in a 50 mile challenge, Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Jacky Kelly will be taking part in a 50 mile challenge, Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Jacky Kelly, 55, has lost five stone since joining her local Kirkley Slimming World group in October last year.

Now she said she "can't wait" to take part in the 'Golden Body Magic Challenge' which will see members aim to walk, cycle, or swim 50 miles for charity by the end of this month.

Ms Kelly said: "Before joining Slimming World I couldn't even walk from my house to my car, and had to use walking aids.

"After being a member for a little while I started using my exercise bike and would do just one minute each hour of the day that I was awake.

Jacky Kelly after she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Jacky Kelly after she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

"It was hard at first but I built it up slowly, at my own pace, and now cover the equivalent of almost 40 miles a week."

"I cant believe how much it's changed my life, I no longer need to use my sticks or mobility scooter."

Ms Kelly is taking part in the fundraising campaign, which was launched to celebrate Slimming World's 50th birthday, in return for sponsorship for Cancer Research UK.

Her group leader Jodie Barrett said: "I'm so proud of Jacky, who has set herself the challenge of covering 50 miles this month.

"It's such a special time in the Slimming World calendar with it being our 50th golden birthday year and to be sharing the celebrations by taking part in this huge new campaign feels so exciting.

"With our Body Magic activity programme, members learn that getting active doesn't have to be joining the gym or running marathons.

"It's walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dance floor - anything that raises the heart rate a little all counts."

For more information about the Kirkley Slimming World group or their 'Golden Body Magic Challenge' event contact Jodie on 07580 542788 or go along to the group which is held every Monday at 10am or 12 noon at London Road Baptist Church.