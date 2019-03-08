Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Five stone weight loss allows woman to walk again

PUBLISHED: 16:54 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 21 August 2019

Jacky Kelly before she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Jacky Kelly before she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A Lowestoft woman who relied on walking aids before she lost weight has now signed up to tackle a 50 mile challenge.

Jacky Kelly will be taking part in a 50 mile challenge, Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldJacky Kelly will be taking part in a 50 mile challenge, Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Jacky Kelly, 55, has lost five stone since joining her local Kirkley Slimming World group in October last year.

Now she said she "can't wait" to take part in the 'Golden Body Magic Challenge' which will see members aim to walk, cycle, or swim 50 miles for charity by the end of this month.

Ms Kelly said: "Before joining Slimming World I couldn't even walk from my house to my car, and had to use walking aids.

"After being a member for a little while I started using my exercise bike and would do just one minute each hour of the day that I was awake.

Jacky Kelly after she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldJacky Kelly after she lost five stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

"It was hard at first but I built it up slowly, at my own pace, and now cover the equivalent of almost 40 miles a week."

"I cant believe how much it's changed my life, I no longer need to use my sticks or mobility scooter."

Ms Kelly is taking part in the fundraising campaign, which was launched to celebrate Slimming World's 50th birthday, in return for sponsorship for Cancer Research UK.

Her group leader Jodie Barrett said: "I'm so proud of Jacky, who has set herself the challenge of covering 50 miles this month.

"It's such a special time in the Slimming World calendar with it being our 50th golden birthday year and to be sharing the celebrations by taking part in this huge new campaign feels so exciting.

"With our Body Magic activity programme, members learn that getting active doesn't have to be joining the gym or running marathons.

"It's walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dance floor - anything that raises the heart rate a little all counts."

For more information about the Kirkley Slimming World group or their 'Golden Body Magic Challenge' event contact Jodie on 07580 542788 or go along to the group which is held every Monday at 10am or 12 noon at London Road Baptist Church.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

New school opening in city suburb

Katie Lawson, principal of Costessey Primary School, outside the new extension. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Again? - More drivers confused about parking at retail park

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton

Facebook user unable to fully access site claims it has impacted on his mental health

Stephen Slade, 52, from Stalham (left) who has been unable to fully access his Facebook account since March. He is pictured with his friend Paul McCluskey. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists