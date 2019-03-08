Search

'I'd hit rock bottom' - Mum who struggled with weight drops eight stone

PUBLISHED: 14:23 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 26 July 2019

A mum from Lowestoft who said she had "hit rock bottom" when she couldn't fit down a slide with her daughter has turned her life around after almost halving her BMI.

Stacey Dawes, 29, has lost more than eight stone and dropped seven dress sizes since she joined her local slimming group in April last year.

The mum of two said her inspiration for changing her eating habits was her children and that "rock bottom" came after she was unable to play with her children in a park.

Miss Dawes said: "After having my second daughter I was fed up of having no energy feeling under confident.

"I've always struggled with my weight and I had no energy to run around after my eldest daughter at the park.

"The final straw came when I discovered I couldn't fit down the slide with her on my lap.

"I'd hit rock bottom."

After joining the Kirkley Slimming World group, however, Miss Dawes said she began to find making healthier choices easier and, despite being nervous for the first meeting said joining was "the best decision she ever made."

She continued: "I'm so much healthier and happier and I'm confident the habits I've discovered will stay with me forever.

"I'm especially looking forward to this summer - being able to run and play with my girls without getting out of breath or experiencing pain in my knees and back."

Jodie Barrett, who runs the Kirkley Monday morning group that Stacy attends, said: "She has come so far since joining Slimming World.

"Her determination to lose weight and lead a healthier life is really inspiring, both to me and all of the other members in the Kirkley group.

"Watching her confidence grow each and every single week has been amazing to see.

"I hope she'll inspire other people in Lowestoft and show them that it is possible to lose that excess baggage they've been carrying."

The Kirkley Slimming World group is held every Monday at 10am and 12 noon at London Road Baptist Church.

