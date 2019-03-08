Search

'I could barely walk' - Woman, 76, reveals transformation after losing 7st

PUBLISHED: 16:17 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 24 September 2019

Margaret Lang before losing weight. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Margaret Lang before losing weight. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A Lowestoft woman has spoken about the transformation of her health following dramatic weight loss.

Margaret Lang before losing weight. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Since Margaret Lang joined Oulton Broad Slimming World group in 2012 she has gone from 19st to 12st and dropped from a dress size 26 to 14.

The now 76-year-old, who suffered from asthma flare-ups and struggled with mobility when she was a higher weight, said that her health has transformed since changing her lifestyle.

After weight loss. Margaret Lang has lost seven stone since joining her local Slimming World group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Mrs Lang said: "I was at the point where my asthma was so bad I struggled to breath and was constantly using my inhalers.

"I could barely walk at all and I was so unhappy.

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I'm happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin."

Mrs Lang won the group's 'Woman of the Year' award two years running for her achievements and said she would like stay at her current weight for life.

She said: "I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World a few years ago.

"I remember feeling like I would never be happy in my own skin again, but I've realised that when people believe in you - and you believe in yourself - you can do anything you set your mind to."

Hollie Barrett, who runs the Oulton Community Centre group, added: "I'm so proud of Margaret, what she's achieved is nothing short of incredible."

