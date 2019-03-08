Video

'Welcome news': Road to reopen next week following sinkhole chaos

As Anglian Water continue with work to repair the sinkhole, the road is due to be reopened next week. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

The end could be in sight for frustrated drivers in Lowestoft after Anglian Water confirmed a sinkhole will be repaired soon.

The emergency works on the A47 Station Square in Lowestoft have seen a lane closure in place as work has restricted the flow of traffic to one lane northbound and one lane southbound on the bascule bridge.

Temporary lights and four-way traffic control has been in operation since last week, with widespread delays reports across the town.

The traffic chaos began on Monday, June 3, when the hole appeared at the junction adjoining Station Square and Commerical Road.

Regan Harris, from Anglian Water, added: "Once our teams excavated underneath the sinkhole they found a damaged, unused section of pipework which has subsequently been repaired.

"This pipe was not part of our operational sewer network, but runs next to our existing system.

"Now the pipe has been repaired, work to repair the road surface is currently taking place, so the road can reopen as soon as possible.

"We expect these repairs to be completed early next week and then we will be able to remove the traffic lights.

"We have also been surveying our sewer pipes in the surrounding area to make sure things are running as they should and have found no other damage caused by the sinkhole."

Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council, said: "This is a timely reminder of the impact that traffic issues can have on Lowestoft and although this is clearly a complicated problem, a thorough but speedy resolution is critical for the town.

"We have been liaising closely with Anglian Water and Suffolk Highways and we are very pleased that the road will shortly be reopening fully."

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: "These unavoidable roadworks have caused considerable inconvenience to businesses, commuters and to the public and it's welcome news that the repairs will be completed in the next few days.

"It is important that in the short term a professional assessment of the below ground services at this busy junction is carried out, so that if necessary steps can be taken to reduce the risk of further problems.

"In the longer term the Third Crossing provides the opportunity to create a better road system to serve the town centre."