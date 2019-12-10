Mystery man stole shopper's unattended rucksack
PUBLISHED: 16:47 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 10 December 2019
A man who was caught on CCTV stealing a shopper's rucksack is being sought by police.
Officers have made the appeal after the incident at the Gateway Retail Park in September.
The shopper, a 47-year-old man, left his rucksack unattended in the foyer of The Range.
Five minutes later, an unknown man was captured on camera taking the rucksack.
The bag contained cash and personal papers, as well as a car key.
Anyone who recognises the man on CCTV is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/59150/19.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
