Search

Advanced search

Gallery

‘Positive vibe’ on the coast as people already adhere to new ‘rule of six’ regulations

PUBLISHED: 20:42 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 13 September 2020

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick Howes

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

It was a sunny September day that attracted scores of visitors to the east coast.

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Carol and Rob Buttle with Margaret and John Spencer, of south Norfolk, pushing their mother Olive Sadd, 93, from Norwich in a wheelchair along the prom. Picture: Mick HowesScores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Carol and Rob Buttle with Margaret and John Spencer, of south Norfolk, pushing their mother Olive Sadd, 93, from Norwich in a wheelchair along the prom. Picture: Mick Howes

But, just hours ahead of the new “rule of six” restrictions coming into force on Monday, people in Lowestoft were already adhering to the regulations.

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick HowesScores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick Howes

Groups of two, three and four people were walking along the popular promenade, while families of no more than five people were congregating in small groups on the sun drenched sands.

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick HowesScores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick Howes

Whether it was walking on the promenade, enjoying ice creams, refreshments and fish and chips in venues along the seafront or relaxing on the beach, families made the most of the sunny conditions.

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Carol and Rob Buttle with Margaret and John Spencer, of south Norfolk, pushing their mother Olive Sadd, 93, from Norwich in a wheelchair along the prom. Picture: Mick HowesScores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Carol and Rob Buttle with Margaret and John Spencer, of south Norfolk, pushing their mother Olive Sadd, 93, from Norwich in a wheelchair along the prom. Picture: Mick Howes

Enjoying a stroll on the promenade on a day trip from Norfolk were a family of five.

A display of historic Lowestoft photographs presented by Bert Collyer at the Lowestoft Central Parcels Office on Lowestoft station. Picture: Mick HowesA display of historic Lowestoft photographs presented by Bert Collyer at the Lowestoft Central Parcels Office on Lowestoft station. Picture: Mick Howes

Carol and Rob Buttle with Margaret and John Spencer, of south Norfolk, pushed their mother Olive Sadd, 93, from Norwich in a wheelchair along the prom.

Bob Collis with the local air war display at the Lowestoft Central Parcels Office on Lowestoft station. Picture: Mick HowesBob Collis with the local air war display at the Lowestoft Central Parcels Office on Lowestoft station. Picture: Mick Howes

As Mrs Sadd used to come to Lowestoft for holidays, the family decided to surprise her with a special day trip to the east coast.

While they said the new regulations would not make any differences to them, Mrs Buttle said: “Mum has such fond memories of Lowestoft and she has had a wonderful day today – although she is not keen on the changes Covid-19 has created.”

Mr Spencer added: “If they are the rules we have to follow them.”

With a popular heritage festival taking centre stage across Lowestoft, with numerous events, exhibitions and online seminars, being enjoyed the popular Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival made a welcome return to town.

While the festival this year has been substantially reduced in size due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Parcels Office public exhibition space at Lowestoft Railway Station reopened for the first time since March, with a display of historic Lowestoft photographs.

Presented by Bert Collyer, of Lowestoft Museum, the exhibition provided an opportunity to look back at how much the town has changed. Accompanying the exhibition is a display by historian Bob Collis, featuring the local air war from 1939 to 1945.

Community Rail Development Officer, Martin Halliday, said: “It has been great to have the Lowestoft Central Parcels Office public exhibition space open again.

“I think the vast majority of people understand the rules and regulations and certainly coming off the trains we have seen commuters with masks on.

“I think its a necessary thing we have to do, no one wants to see a resurgence in Covid-19 so we are doing what we can.

“Certainly coming through the station we have seen an uplift in people using the trains.

“The station shop and tourist information centre has had so many visitors – from people doing rail rovers from all over the country to people on holiday enjoying staycations and day trippers.

“Its a great thing for us that when they come into the tourist infomation centre we can guide them to the seafront, parks and attractions in Lowestoft and point them in the right direction.

“We have also had local people coming in getting information on other places to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“We had thousands of maps, but we’ve had so many visitors that we ran out.

“There has been a really positive vibe.”

Enjoying a weekend break in Kessingland, one holidaymaker from Maldon, Essex was enjoying a stroll along the seafront with her family.

She said: “This is a lovely place and we have really enjoyed our weekend.

“When the new rules come into force we will carry on as normal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton at Dereham over the weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man due in court charged with murder of woman from Norwich

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

‘Positive vibe’ on the coast as people already adhere to new ‘rule of six’ regulations

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick Howes

Hewett can’t add singles title to doubles crown at the US Open

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett celebrate winning their fourth US Open doubles title. Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images