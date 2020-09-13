Gallery

‘Positive vibe’ on the coast as people already adhere to new ‘rule of six’ regulations

Scores of people on Lowestoft seafront on September 13, ahead of the new rules coming into place. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

It was a sunny September day that attracted scores of visitors to the east coast.

But, just hours ahead of the new “rule of six” restrictions coming into force on Monday, people in Lowestoft were already adhering to the regulations.

Groups of two, three and four people were walking along the popular promenade, while families of no more than five people were congregating in small groups on the sun drenched sands.

Whether it was walking on the promenade, enjoying ice creams, refreshments and fish and chips in venues along the seafront or relaxing on the beach, families made the most of the sunny conditions.

Enjoying a stroll on the promenade on a day trip from Norfolk were a family of five.

Carol and Rob Buttle with Margaret and John Spencer, of south Norfolk, pushed their mother Olive Sadd, 93, from Norwich in a wheelchair along the prom.

As Mrs Sadd used to come to Lowestoft for holidays, the family decided to surprise her with a special day trip to the east coast.

While they said the new regulations would not make any differences to them, Mrs Buttle said: “Mum has such fond memories of Lowestoft and she has had a wonderful day today – although she is not keen on the changes Covid-19 has created.”

Mr Spencer added: “If they are the rules we have to follow them.”

With a popular heritage festival taking centre stage across Lowestoft, with numerous events, exhibitions and online seminars, being enjoyed the popular Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival made a welcome return to town.

While the festival this year has been substantially reduced in size due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Parcels Office public exhibition space at Lowestoft Railway Station reopened for the first time since March, with a display of historic Lowestoft photographs.

Presented by Bert Collyer, of Lowestoft Museum, the exhibition provided an opportunity to look back at how much the town has changed. Accompanying the exhibition is a display by historian Bob Collis, featuring the local air war from 1939 to 1945.

Community Rail Development Officer, Martin Halliday, said: “It has been great to have the Lowestoft Central Parcels Office public exhibition space open again.

“I think the vast majority of people understand the rules and regulations and certainly coming off the trains we have seen commuters with masks on.

“I think its a necessary thing we have to do, no one wants to see a resurgence in Covid-19 so we are doing what we can.

“Certainly coming through the station we have seen an uplift in people using the trains.

“The station shop and tourist information centre has had so many visitors – from people doing rail rovers from all over the country to people on holiday enjoying staycations and day trippers.

“Its a great thing for us that when they come into the tourist infomation centre we can guide them to the seafront, parks and attractions in Lowestoft and point them in the right direction.

“We have also had local people coming in getting information on other places to visit in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“We had thousands of maps, but we’ve had so many visitors that we ran out.

“There has been a really positive vibe.”

Enjoying a weekend break in Kessingland, one holidaymaker from Maldon, Essex was enjoying a stroll along the seafront with her family.

She said: “This is a lovely place and we have really enjoyed our weekend.

“When the new rules come into force we will carry on as normal.”