'Ideal investment opportunity': Flats with sea views set for auction

PUBLISHED: 10:27 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 13 March 2020

A first floor one bedroom flat and a second floor one bedroom flat at Gresham House on The Esplanade in Lowestoft are set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Two fully refurbished flats with stunning sea views are set to be auctioned off.

A sea view from the first floor one bedroom flat at Gresham House on The Esplanade in Lowestoft, which is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East AngliaA sea view from the first floor one bedroom flat at Gresham House on The Esplanade in Lowestoft, which is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

A first floor one bedroom flat and a second floor one bedroom flat at Gresham House on The Esplanade in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

Both flats are set to go under the hammer at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel - on the outskirts of Norwich - on Wednesday, April 15.

Inside the second floor one bedroom flat at Gresham House on The Esplanade in Lowestoft, which is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East AngliaInside the second floor one bedroom flat at Gresham House on The Esplanade in Lowestoft, which is set to be auctioned off. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Flat 1 at Gresham House is for sale on a leasehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £100,000 to £120,000 plus fees.

Described as a 'fully refurbished first floor flat' it is situated on Lowestoft seafront with 'frontline sea views.'

The property description from the auctioneers states: 'The flat benefits from floor to ceiling bay windows providing stunning views, an en-suite bedroom and gas fired central heating.

'Ideal investment opportunity for a buy to let or holiday let.'

Flat 3 at Gresham House is also for sale on a leasehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £70,000 to £90,000 plus fees.

Described as a 'fully refurbished second floor flat with frontline sea views,' the property description adds: 'The flat benefits from character features with cast iron fireplace and arched dormer window providing stunning views of the sea.

'Offered with gas fired central heating and a bathroom with separate shower.

'Ideal investment opportunity for a buy to let or holiday let.'

Visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lots/7259 for further details.

