‘Unsafe’ seafront beach chalets to be demolished

The chalets at Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft ahead of major construction works, after the beach huts have been removed. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Major construction work is due to start next week as part of a £1.6 million scheme to demolish more than 50 concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft.

A new scheme to demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues, will begin on Monday, July 6 as part of a wider investment programme for the area.

With health and safety engineers raising fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings almost four years ago, East Suffolk Council said last December that the beach chalets would be replaced.

And after plans – which centre around the concrete beach chalets at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront being demolished – were submitted in May, the works to reinforce the lower cliff face at the southern end of the beach will get under way next week.

In preparation for the scheme, this week a crane has been lifting numerous wooden beach huts that were situated in front of the concrete chalets.

The work is scheduled to last around 40 weeks and is due to be completed by May 2021.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said the scheme, at Jubilee Terrace, will “ensure the cliff is stabilised and also includes the construction of a retaining wall, to prevent any slippage and risk to the public.”

A platform will also be installed for new beach huts.

The spokesman added: “The chalets are unsafe and East Suffolk Council, in consultation with structural engineers, has determined that the work cannot be delayed further.

Although there may be some minor disruption, primarily in the first preparatory stage of the work, the promenade will remain open and starting the work now reduces the cost and means that the scheme will be completed ahead of next year’s summer season.

Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “I am really pleased that this work can now get under way and although we would rather not begin this during the summer months, delaying the start until Autumn would cause more problems.

“If we did that, the shorter days would mean a longer scheme duration, going into next summer instead and would cost taxpayers more.

“The project will achieve a lot.

“It will of course clear an area which is a bit of an eyesore at the moment and allow us to create a much greater and more attractive offering for visitors.

“In September we will be discussing further plans for new beach huts and further enhancements which will really improve the area for everyone.”

