Search

Advanced search

‘Unsafe’ seafront beach chalets to be demolished

PUBLISHED: 14:29 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 02 July 2020

The chalets at Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft ahead of major construction works, after the beach huts have been removed. Pictures: Mick Howes

The chalets at Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft ahead of major construction works, after the beach huts have been removed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

Major construction work is due to start next week as part of a £1.6 million scheme to demolish more than 50 concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft.

A crane lifts the beach huts from Jubilee Parade ahead of the major construction works. Pictures: Judith BettsA crane lifts the beach huts from Jubilee Parade ahead of the major construction works. Pictures: Judith Betts

A new scheme to demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety issues, will begin on Monday, July 6 as part of a wider investment programme for the area.

With health and safety engineers raising fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings almost four years ago, East Suffolk Council said last December that the beach chalets would be replaced.

The chalets at Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft ahead of major construction works, after the beach huts have been removed. Pictures: Mick HowesThe chalets at Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft ahead of major construction works, after the beach huts have been removed. Pictures: Mick Howes

And after plans – which centre around the concrete beach chalets at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront being demolished – were submitted in May, the works to reinforce the lower cliff face at the southern end of the beach will get under way next week.

In preparation for the scheme, this week a crane has been lifting numerous wooden beach huts that were situated in front of the concrete chalets.

A crane lifts the beach huts from Jubilee Parade ahead of the major construction works. Pictures: Judith BettsA crane lifts the beach huts from Jubilee Parade ahead of the major construction works. Pictures: Judith Betts

The work is scheduled to last around 40 weeks and is due to be completed by May 2021.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said the scheme, at Jubilee Terrace, will “ensure the cliff is stabilised and also includes the construction of a retaining wall, to prevent any slippage and risk to the public.”

The crane lifting the beach huts from Jubilee Parade to be placed temporarily at Royal Green ahead of the major construction works. Pictures: Judith BettsThe crane lifting the beach huts from Jubilee Parade to be placed temporarily at Royal Green ahead of the major construction works. Pictures: Judith Betts

A platform will also be installed for new beach huts.

The spokesman added: “The chalets are unsafe and East Suffolk Council, in consultation with structural engineers, has determined that the work cannot be delayed further.

The beach huts after they had been moved to Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesThe beach huts after they had been moved to Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Although there may be some minor disruption, primarily in the first preparatory stage of the work, the promenade will remain open and starting the work now reduces the cost and means that the scheme will be completed ahead of next year’s summer season.

Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “I am really pleased that this work can now get under way and although we would rather not begin this during the summer months, delaying the start until Autumn would cause more problems.

The beach huts being moved Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesThe beach huts being moved Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

“If we did that, the shorter days would mean a longer scheme duration, going into next summer instead and would cost taxpayers more.

“The project will achieve a lot.

The beach huts being moved from Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesThe beach huts being moved from Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

“It will of course clear an area which is a bit of an eyesore at the moment and allow us to create a much greater and more attractive offering for visitors.

“In September we will be discussing further plans for new beach huts and further enhancements which will really improve the area for everyone.”

The beach huts after they had been moved to Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesThe beach huts after they had been moved to Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

The beach huts after they had been moved to Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesThe beach huts after they had been moved to Royal Green in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man, 84, rescued after falling into pond and struggling to float for an hour

Barry Briggs and his granddaughter Saskia. Picture: Supplied by Greg Ryan

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

David Freezer: First away day in four months didn’t change City’s direction of travel

David Freezer in the press box at Emirates Stadium behind the Norwich City substitutes Picture: Jason Dawson/Jasonpix

Magical reunion as Norwich woman finds owner of sentimental Harry Potter book

Jess Ellis reached out to find Danielle Bissmire after finding Danielle's copy of Harry Potter and the Order Of the Phoenix signed by her great grandparents Betty and Ronald. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

‘Someone will die if nothing is done’ - Calls for urgent action at accident blackspot

The B1146 at the Hempton Road junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY