Get involved in celebrating ‘unique parts’ of town’s heritage

Lowestoft High Street and Scores. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

They are historic alleyways that linked a high street to a beach village that was once home to a thriving fishing community.

And now an important part of Lowestoft’s heritage looks set to benefit from a new project that is aiming to preserve the area for future generations.

The Lowestoft Scores Project aims to focus on enhancing some of the surviving scores and celebrate these “unique parts of the town’s heritage” dating back to ancient times.

There used to be 14 Scores in total, but with 11 steep pathways remaining these narrow lanes connect the town’s historic High Street to Whapload Road.

And starting next week, a new research project looking at the iconic Scores will begin – with volunteers being sought.

People interested in the history of Lowestoft are invited to take part in the project, which is organised by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, as part of the Making Waves Together partnership.

The nine week ‘Introducing the Scores – a Research Journey’ project starts next Thursday, January 31.

Ideal for budding historians and anyone interested in Lowestoft’s heritage, the project will explore the Scores through research, talks and visits.

Waveney District Council’s cabinet member for Tourism and Economic Development, Michael Ladd, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to find out more about the Scores, which are part of Lowestoft’s unique history and also to learn a variety of research techniques.

“We would encourage people to reserve their place as soon as possible.”

The Lowestoft Scores Project is twinned with The Great Yarmouth Rows Project also currently being led by the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.

Rachel Harrison, projects co-ordinator, said: “Both projects look to enhance and improve the Rows and Scores through research, creative work and conservation training offering opportunities to the local community to get more involved through various activities.

“The Scores Research project is just the introduction into the project moving later into conservation training in June and creative interpretation.”

The Lowestoft Scores Project runs each Thursday from 10am to noon. Spaces are limited, to book your place email Rebecca Marta at rebecca.gypt@gmail.com or call 01493 859640.

Additionally, anyone with images or memories relating to the Scores is invited to get in touch for inclusion in the project.