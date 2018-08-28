Search

Students honoured in ‘world class’ national contest

PUBLISHED: 16:01 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 10 January 2019

Pictured: Mrs J Redrup (Teacher - English Lead), Miranda Perry (World Class Schools), Finalist pupils: Conor, Riley & Eoin & Ms S Garrett (Headteacher). Picture: The Ashley School Academy Trust

Archant

Staff and students at a special school are celebrating once more.

In July last year The Ashley School Academy Trust attained World Class status, as it became the first school in Waveney to be crowned with the accreditation.

Now three students have been honoured in a national writing competition – with one of the youngsters’ works selected in the top ten.

With all accredited World Class Schools (WCS) from across the country being encouraged to enter three students’ works into the annual WCS essay writing competition, the special school, based at Ashley Downs in Lowestoft, expressed pride at the achievements.

With the students’ challenging themselves with a piece of writing centring around a theme that encouraged thought and debate on a range of topics that have a direct impact on young people, “some fantastic work” was produced.

A school spokesman said: “Ms Garrett (Headteacher) and Mrs Redrup (Teacher - English Lead) put forward Conor, Eoin and Riley’s essays, with Riley’s essay chosen last month as one of the top ten shortlisted essays in the country by competition judge Professor Chris Bonell.

“Furthermore, The Ashley School Academy Trust was the only special school in the country to have a pupil selected in the final shortlist.”

Riley received a certificate, book and badge from Miranda Perry, director of World Class School organisation, during a special assembly at the school.

Eoin and Connor also received finalist certificates and a book each for their hard work too.

Lacy-May, Shannon and Rhys were also awarded certificates for their ‘highly commended’ essays.

The school spokesman added: “Ms Garrett and Miranda Perry congratulated all students for their brilliant successes.”

