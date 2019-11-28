Santa Sleigh 2019: When will Father Christmas visit your street?

The Lowestoft East Point Rotary Santa Sleigh will return. Picture: Lowestoft East Point Rotary Club Archant

Santa and his helpers will take to the streets of Lowestoft next week as a popular festive tradition returns.

The Rotary Club of Lowestoft East Point will spread some Christmas cheer as they tour the town once more with their Santa Sleigh from December 4.

The Lowestoft Santa Sleigh 2019 tour starts with a 'static stop' at Field Lane shops in Kessingland at 4.30pm next Wednesday for 45-minutes before heading to the Co-op store in Ashburnham Way at 5.30pm and then visiting the Carlton Colville area.

It will then visit the Hall Road area of Oulton Broad on December 5 from 4.30pm onwards before visiting the Kirkley and Whitton area on Sunday, December 8 at 3.30pm.

On Tuesday, December 10 the sleigh will visit the Hollingsworth Road/Blyford Road area from 4.30pm onwards and the Bloodmoor Estate area on Thursday, December 12 from 4.30pm onwards.

It will then visit the Denmark Road and Lowestoft town centre area starting at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 15 and the Pakefield area on Wednesday, December 18.

You may also want to watch:

The Santa Sleigh will then appear at static sites at the Britten Centre on Saturday, December 21 from 9am to 4.30pm and at the Asda store on Monday, December 23 (9am to 4.30pm) and Tuesday, December 24 (8.30am to 1pm).

A spokesman for the Lowestoft East Point Rotary club said: "The Santa Sleigh collection raised almost £7,000 last Christmas thanks to the generosity of the people of Lowestoft."

Some of the organisations the club has been able to help in the last 12 months have included the Sandra Chapman Centre, Lowestoft Library and the Remember Me Club.

In conjunction with the other two Rotary clubs in the town every Year 3 pupil has been presented with an Usborne Illustrated Dictionary and East Point has sponsored two young people to attend the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Training Course at Graffham Water.

As an international organisation, the Club has also provided help for disaster relief overseas through Shelterbox and provided micro-loans to entrepreneurs in the third world through Lend With Care.

A full list of the routes that the sleigh will take and the static sites where you can meet Father Christmas have been posted on the Lowestoft Santa Sleigh 2019 and East Point Rotary Facebook pages and will shortly appear on the club's website.

East Point Rotary welcomes new members wanting to put something back into the community. Visit www.eastpointrotary.org.uk for further information.