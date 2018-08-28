Search

Advanced search

‘I wasn’t looking forward to Christmas alone’ - Town rallies around isolated members of community over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:43 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:43 25 December 2018

Christine Oakman at The Salvation Army Christmas Lunch, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Christine Oakman at The Salvation Army Christmas Lunch, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

The most vulnerable and isolated members of the Lowestoft community were given a Christmas to remember this year.

The Salvation Army Christmas Lunch, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.The Salvation Army Christmas Lunch, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

More than 100 people enjoyed Christmas dinner together at The Salvation Army Citadel in Battery Green Road.

For Christine Oakman the dinner provides a much needed respite from the loneliness the holiday season can bring.

On December 2, the 69-year-old lost her husband Michael – who had been suffering from dementia.

She said: “I wasn’t looking forward to having Christmas alone. A friend found out about this and brought me down today.

Cooks Roberto and Helen Menegaello at The Salvation Army Christmas Lunch, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.Cooks Roberto and Helen Menegaello at The Salvation Army Christmas Lunch, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

“I’ve really enjoyed it; I have had a wonderful time. There are a lot of people who sit indoors and have Christmas alone.

“Maybe they are like me; they have lost their husband and don’t have any children.

“It’s very lonely to just sit alone and watch your television.”

She added: “This is something to cheer you up and make you feel wanted.”

The Christmas meal helps support the homeless, people who are lonely or isolated and families in need.

Along with Christmas dinner each guest receives a goodie bag filled with Christmas food and toiletries.

And is treated to entertainment courtesy of a Christmas carol service and brass band performance.

Roberto Menegaello volunteers in the kitchen at the Salvation Army each Tuesday and offered a helping hand to cook Christmas dinner.

Mr Menegaello said: “It says a lot about Lowestoft - all of these people coming in for this because they have nowhere else to go.

“I’m glad we can help them all out but it looks like it is getting more and more in Lowestoft.”

The cook added: “This would not be possible without a team of people coming out to help.

“The Salvation Army is giving a lot of people something special today because it is a special day.

“This is for the whole community, not just the homeless.”

One volunteer who was giving up her time to help those in need was Angela Lucas.

Ms Lucas, who is from Corton, said she was inspired to lend a hand in order to help the homeless people in the town.

She said: “So many people are homeless in this county and they have nowhere to go - this is just about helping people.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘The Unknown Hand’: the curious case of Sheringham’s poison pen letters

Jane Crossen, who plans to write a book after researching the case of Sheringham's 'Unknown Hand' poison pen mystery. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists