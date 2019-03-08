Search

Great Gatsby themed event to raise funds for MND and mental health charities

PUBLISHED: 08:47 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 17 September 2019

The Hotel Victoria was first built in 1897

A Great Gatsby theme event is being held by local beauticians to raise money for two charities close to their hearts.

The 1920s Glitz and Glam event will take place at the Hotel Victoria in Lowestoft this Friday, September 20.

The event, which is hosted by Glam R, will raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and local mental health charity Lift Loud For Danny.

According to the organisers, the event will host a night of dance, magic and music. There will also be a drag show hosted by Trixie Doez, from Lowestoft.

Throughout the night, there will also be a professional mermaid who will sit at the bar to pour drinks for attendees and a 1920s singer.

Tickets to the event cost £10 and the money will be split between the charities. For more information, contact 01502 565 121 or visit Glam R in Bridge Road, Lowestoft.

