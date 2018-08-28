Search

Life saving rings ‘selfishly thrown over the barriers’

PUBLISHED: 12:35 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 November 2018

A safety notice has been issued after life-saving rings were thrown over a barrier near Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Steven Shaw

A safety notice has been issued after life saving rings were thrown over a barrier near Asda in Lowestoft.

Images of the discarded safety equipment were posted to social media on Sunday sparking fury throughout the community.

The image, which was uploaded by Steven Shaw of Lowestoft, called for CCTV to be introduced in the area.

Mr Shaw posted: “Please, please stop doing this they are life savers.”

On Monday, HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Southwold issued a warning about the discarded life saving buoys.

In a post to Facebook, the Coastguard Rescue Team said: ”These devices are crucial safety devices that are designed to help preserve life and provide the first immediate assistance before emergency services arrive.

“Because these have been selfishly thrown over the barriers, there is now a limited amount of rings available in the area until they can be replaced.”

They have urged the community to be proactive and call 999 if they see anyone in distress.

