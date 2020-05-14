Rotarians help NHS staff and care workers with scrubs

Ian Davies handing over the first consignment to staff at Bridge Road Surgery with the Presidents of the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft East Point, Les Davies and Lowestoft South, John Denby. The President of the Lowestoft Rotary Club, John Hunt, was unavoidably absent. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubs Archant

Rotarians have rallied round to help frontline NHS staff and care workers during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Using funds raised in the local community to help others, the three Rotary clubs in Lowestoft have joined forces to buy £1,500 of material which will be made into scrubs for the NHS staff and care workers.

The Rotary clubs have been inspired by Ceris Kelland, the daughter of Lowestoft East Point rotarian Ian Davies, who has turned her hand from making wedding dresses to making scrubs for NHS workers in Horsham, West Sussex as part of the ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ network.

The Rotary clubs have now teamed up with local seamstresses, Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers, to make up scrubs for GP practices and care homes who are finding it difficult to source protective clothing during the current pandemic, with the first consignment handed over to staff at Bridge Road Surgery in Oulton Broad.

For more information on Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers or to help fund further material visit norfolkmakers.wixsite.com/norfolkscrubs or www.gofundme.com/f/norfolk-scrubs-volunteers

