Search

Advanced search

Rotarians help NHS staff and care workers with scrubs

PUBLISHED: 09:26 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 14 May 2020

Ian Davies handing over the first consignment to staff at Bridge Road Surgery with the Presidents of the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft East Point, Les Davies and Lowestoft South, John Denby. The President of the Lowestoft Rotary Club, John Hunt, was unavoidably absent. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubs

Ian Davies handing over the first consignment to staff at Bridge Road Surgery with the Presidents of the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft East Point, Les Davies and Lowestoft South, John Denby. The President of the Lowestoft Rotary Club, John Hunt, was unavoidably absent. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubs

Archant

Rotarians have rallied round to help frontline NHS staff and care workers during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The scrubs being handed over to frontline NHS staff and care workers. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubsThe scrubs being handed over to frontline NHS staff and care workers. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubs

Using funds raised in the local community to help others, the three Rotary clubs in Lowestoft have joined forces to buy £1,500 of material which will be made into scrubs for the NHS staff and care workers.

The Rotary clubs have been inspired by Ceris Kelland, the daughter of Lowestoft East Point rotarian Ian Davies, who has turned her hand from making wedding dresses to making scrubs for NHS workers in Horsham, West Sussex as part of the ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ network.

Ian Davies handing over the first consignment to staff at Bridge Road Surgery with the Presidents of the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft East Point, Les Davies and Lowestoft South, John Denby. The President of the Lowestoft Rotary Club, John Hunt, was unavoidably absent. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubsIan Davies handing over the first consignment to staff at Bridge Road Surgery with the Presidents of the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft East Point, Les Davies and Lowestoft South, John Denby. The President of the Lowestoft Rotary Club, John Hunt, was unavoidably absent. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary clubs

The Rotary clubs have now teamed up with local seamstresses, Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers, to make up scrubs for GP practices and care homes who are finding it difficult to source protective clothing during the current pandemic, with the first consignment handed over to staff at Bridge Road Surgery in Oulton Broad.

For more information on Norfolk Scrubs Volunteers or to help fund further material visit norfolkmakers.wixsite.com/norfolkscrubs or www.gofundme.com/f/norfolk-scrubs-volunteers

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Sports car driver stopped doing 100mph on Acle Straight

The sports car stopped after beingt clocked doing 1000pm on the Acle Straight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Why we should stay away from the seaside and leave the Norfolk coast to the locals

There's nothing stopping us all from heading to the coast this weekend - only common sense, says Nick Richards

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bitter row in town after ‘prescription queen’ volunteer replaced

Liz Withington is at the centre of a Facebook row in Sheringham. Picture: Submitted

Bus routes scrapped and operators changed in timetable shake-up

Konectbus has announced changes due to new contact awards with Norfolk County Council. Picture: Steve Adams

Burger and breakfast kiosk to open in Norwich park

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's with father Andre. Pic: Archant

City chief blasts ‘grossly unfair’ accusations about neutral grounds and relegation

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber spoke to Sky Sports News Picture: Archant

Call for small number of Norfolk libraries to reopen is rejected

A call for some of Norfolk's libraries, including this one in Great Yarmouth, has been rejected. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24