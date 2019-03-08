Tractor's overturned trailer blocks carriageway
PUBLISHED: 13:05 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 03 July 2019
Traffic came to a standstill on the A146 after a tractor's trailer overturned and blocked the road.
Police were called to Copland Way, between Beccles and Lowestoft at 7.40pm last night after the trailer toppled onto its side.
The overturned trailer stopped traffic and blocked the carriageway of the roundabout.
A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "We were called shortly before 7.40pm yesterday, Tuesday June 2, following reports that a trailer from a tractor had overturned on the A146 Copland Way."
The road was cleared by 8.23pm and no one was injured in the accident.
