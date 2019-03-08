Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Tractor's overturned trailer blocks carriageway

PUBLISHED: 13:05 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 03 July 2019

Police were called to Copland Way, between Beccles and Lowestoft at 7.40pm on Tuesday. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Police were called to Copland Way, between Beccles and Lowestoft at 7.40pm on Tuesday. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Archant

Traffic came to a standstill on the A146 after a tractor's trailer overturned and blocked the road.

Police were called to Copland Way, between Beccles and Lowestoft at 7.40pm last night after the trailer toppled onto its side.

You may also want to watch:

The overturned trailer stopped traffic and blocked the carriageway of the roundabout.

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "We were called shortly before 7.40pm yesterday, Tuesday June 2, following reports that a trailer from a tractor had overturned on the A146 Copland Way."

The road was cleared by 8.23pm and no one was injured in the accident.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

King’s Lynn Town fixtures released: away day opener - then a big week at The Walks

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse with his players at the first training session this week Picture: Ian Burt

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vroom, vroom! Great Yarmouth gears up for Wheels Festival

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists