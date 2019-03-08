Search

Advanced search

Milestone marked in style as Riding for the Disabled group celebrates 50 years

PUBLISHED: 10:34 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 25 September 2019

The Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Pictures: Mick Howes

The Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A Lowestoft riding school has celebrated 50 years of helping disabled people to improve their health and wellbeing through horse riding.

The Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Proprietor Tess Hardy is pictured front left. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Proprietor Tess Hardy is pictured front left. Pictures: Mick Howes

After Tess Hardy started a Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) at her riding school in Carlton Road, Lowestoft in 1969, it was the first of its kind in the area.

She had established Pakefield Riding School in 1946 and since forming the Lowestoft headquarters of RDA more than 20 years later it has flourished and has helped many physically and mentally disabled people to experience the therapeutic benefits of horse riding.

The Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Pictures: Mick Howes

Last week, some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield to celebrate the half-century milestone.

Mrs Hardy said: "I now have nearly 50 riders a week using our facility and as well as locals, others come from Norwich, Beccles and Yarmouth.

The Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Proprietor Tess Hardy is pictured front left. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Proprietor Tess Hardy is pictured front left. Pictures: Mick Howes

"We have a really nice indoor school as well as an outdoor school and we bring them to the beach sometimes.

"We also provide a week's holidays with games, lessons and rides to the beach and to Blackheath woods."

The Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Riding for the Disabled Group (RDA) in Lowestoft has marked a half-century milestone as some former and current helpers were invited to a special ride-out along the shoreline at Pakefield. Pictures: Mick Howes

Tess, 87, and husband John, 81, are still very much hands on with the RDA group and both go in to the stables all the time. However the charity is keen to attract more helpers.

Mrs Hardy said: "We are desperate for more volunteers. They need to not be afraid of horses and although we will show them what to do, they need to enjoy working with children and adults who have special needs.

"Volunteering with RDA can be rewarding and fulfilling.

"RDA is a charity and survives thanks to the generosity of donors.

"We are delighted to be Marks and Spencer's chosen charity of the year.

"My running costs are quite high with one of the biggest expenses being shoeing my horses. I have a Shire-cross-Clydesdale and every eight weeks his shoes need replacing.

"The horseshoes cost £120 each and he also needs a tranquillizer costing £40."

Over many decade Tess has become well-known in the community for her charity work and she is very respected in local equestrian circles - having earned an MBE for services to the disabled.

Most Read

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Escape to Norfolk! Magnificent homes star on BBC One show

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin showed couple Cliff and Aileen around four Norfolk homes in the latest episode of the BBC One show. Picture: BBC

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Two seriously injured in A148 crash

Emergency services including NARS and the East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of the crash on the A148 at West Rudham. Picture: NARS

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists