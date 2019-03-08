Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Injured crewman sparks six-hour rescue involving helicopters and lifeboat crews

PUBLISHED: 12:42 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 August 2019

An injured crewman off the coast in Lowestoft sparked a six-hour rescue mission which involved two helicopters and lifeboat crews. Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes

An injured crewman off the coast in Lowestoft sparked a six-hour rescue mission which involved two helicopters and lifeboat crews. Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes

Archant

A crewman who was injured after a motor cruiser was hit by a wave sparked a six-hour rescue mission which involved two helicopters and lifeboat crews.

Two coastguard helicopters were also used in the rescue mission. Picture: Picture: RNLI / Mick HowesTwo coastguard helicopters were also used in the rescue mission. Picture: Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes

Crews from Lowestoft lifeboat were called to a small Dutch motor cruiser 23 miles east of Lowestoft at just before 8pm on Friday.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also rushed to the scene.

The crewman on board the vessel had been injured when he fell down the stairs in the boat after being knocked over by a big wave.

Due to the difficult sea conditions the coastguard and lifeboat crews struggled to get on board the motor cruiser.

A second coastguard helicopter was then deployed to help with the rescue efforts.

You may also want to watch:

Crews managed to attend the injured man and returned to land at just after 1.30am.

The cruiser had set off from Ijmuiden in Holland on Friday morning and was heading to Brundall.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain, John Fox, praised the bravery and skill of the crews involved in the rescue mission.

Most Read

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Anger over Sainsbury’s ‘weapons of mass disruption’

The view of Sainsbury's signs from Lynton Fitt's home in Hunstanton. Photo: Lynton Fitt

‘It was putrid’ - Norfolk Lidl removes fish from shelves

Colin Farrow said the smell of the sea bass was putrid. Picture: Colin Farrow

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Points not plaudits is the currency for City

Kenny McLean is a major injury doubt for Newcastle United's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke strikes a deal with Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City's fans to deliver against Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New store to open in former Norwich City Football Club shop

The Norwich City shop in Chapelfield which will be taken over by Langleys. Pic: Archant

Petition launched amid fears £12.7m pool will belly flop

Inside Sheringham's Splash. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists