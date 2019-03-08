Injured crewman sparks six-hour rescue involving helicopters and lifeboat crews

A crewman who was injured after a motor cruiser was hit by a wave sparked a six-hour rescue mission which involved two helicopters and lifeboat crews.

Crews from Lowestoft lifeboat were called to a small Dutch motor cruiser 23 miles east of Lowestoft at just before 8pm on Friday.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter was also rushed to the scene.

The crewman on board the vessel had been injured when he fell down the stairs in the boat after being knocked over by a big wave.

Due to the difficult sea conditions the coastguard and lifeboat crews struggled to get on board the motor cruiser.

A second coastguard helicopter was then deployed to help with the rescue efforts.

Crews managed to attend the injured man and returned to land at just after 1.30am.

The cruiser had set off from Ijmuiden in Holland on Friday morning and was heading to Brundall.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain, John Fox, praised the bravery and skill of the crews involved in the rescue mission.