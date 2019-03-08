'Amazing stories' of brave First World War soldiers documented as part of remembrance exhibition

The Memories Carved in Stone project is honouring First World War servicemen who died during the conflict. Some of the many graves and memorials are being maintained. Picture: Access Community Trust Archant

It is a fitting tribute that offers people a poignant opportunity to reflect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And with Armistice Day on the horizon, a "unique" exhibition is set to provide an insight into the sacrifices made by so many from across Lowestoft, Suffolk and Norfolk during the First World War.

A new exhibition that honours First World War servicemen has now been unveiled at Lowestoft Railway Station.

The Memories Carved in Stone project exhibition, which honours First World War servicemen who died during the conflict has been unveiled at Lowestoft Railway Station. It runs from Monday, November 4 until Friday, November 15 at the recently restored Parcels Office exhibition space at the town’s railway station. Picture: Lowestoft Central Community Rail Project The Memories Carved in Stone project exhibition, which honours First World War servicemen who died during the conflict has been unveiled at Lowestoft Railway Station. It runs from Monday, November 4 until Friday, November 15 at the recently restored Parcels Office exhibition space at the town’s railway station. Picture: Lowestoft Central Community Rail Project

Running from today (Monday, November 4) until Friday, November 15 at the recently restored Parcels Office exhibition space at the town's railway station, the exhibition honours local servicemen that died during the First World War.

It features the work of the Memories Carved in Stone project, which has sought to record, reclaim and maintain many forgotten graves and memorials of local service personnel who were killed during the conflict.

From Mon the Parcels Office at @greateranglia #Lowestoft Station hosts the exhibition, Memories Carved In Stone. Part of an ongoing project to record, reclaim & maintain graves & memorials of those servicemen that gave their lives for our country in WW1 https://t.co/IrsF3iZ2vR pic.twitter.com/LEVjF5YU2K — Lowestoft Central (@LowestoftCentr1) November 3, 2019

Managed by Lowestoft-based Access Community Trust, the project received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and since earlier this year the charity's volunteers and clients have joined forces.

They have been meeting regularly to document and maintain memorials of Suffolk and Norfolk service personnel who died.

The free exhibition - which is open daily, including Armistice weekend, from 10am to 4pm - will showcase the charity's work, which has seen many servicemen's stories documented using the historic records that are housed in the town's Library archives and with support from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The project is ongoing and now joint project leader Richard Allen is hoping readers and visitors to the exhibition may hold the final pieces in the jigsaw for some of the stories told.

Mr Allen said: "We are appealing for relatives of any local serviceman that died during the First World War, who may have a photograph of a loved one who never returned and to share these with us.

"We have documented some amazing stories on the prior lives of these brave soldiers and it would be fantastic to share a picture of that person alongside these."

Photographs or information can be taken in person to be documented at the exhibition or emailed to richard.allen@accessct.org for display on the event's remembrance wall.