Search

Advanced search

'Amazing stories' of brave First World War soldiers documented as part of remembrance exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:25 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 04 November 2019

The Memories Carved in Stone project is honouring First World War servicemen who died during the conflict. Some of the many graves and memorials are being maintained. Picture: Access Community Trust

The Memories Carved in Stone project is honouring First World War servicemen who died during the conflict. Some of the many graves and memorials are being maintained. Picture: Access Community Trust

Archant

It is a fitting tribute that offers people a poignant opportunity to reflect.

And with Armistice Day on the horizon, a "unique" exhibition is set to provide an insight into the sacrifices made by so many from across Lowestoft, Suffolk and Norfolk during the First World War.

A new exhibition that honours First World War servicemen has now been unveiled at Lowestoft Railway Station.

The Memories Carved in Stone project exhibition, which honours First World War servicemen who died during the conflict has been unveiled at Lowestoft Railway Station. It runs from Monday, November 4 until Friday, November 15 at the recently restored Parcels Office exhibition space at the town’s railway station. Picture: Lowestoft Central Community Rail ProjectThe Memories Carved in Stone project exhibition, which honours First World War servicemen who died during the conflict has been unveiled at Lowestoft Railway Station. It runs from Monday, November 4 until Friday, November 15 at the recently restored Parcels Office exhibition space at the town’s railway station. Picture: Lowestoft Central Community Rail Project

Running from today (Monday, November 4) until Friday, November 15 at the recently restored Parcels Office exhibition space at the town's railway station, the exhibition honours local servicemen that died during the First World War.

It features the work of the Memories Carved in Stone project, which has sought to record, reclaim and maintain many forgotten graves and memorials of local service personnel who were killed during the conflict.

Managed by Lowestoft-based Access Community Trust, the project received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and since earlier this year the charity's volunteers and clients have joined forces.

They have been meeting regularly to document and maintain memorials of Suffolk and Norfolk service personnel who died.

The free exhibition - which is open daily, including Armistice weekend, from 10am to 4pm - will showcase the charity's work, which has seen many servicemen's stories documented using the historic records that are housed in the town's Library archives and with support from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The project is ongoing and now joint project leader Richard Allen is hoping readers and visitors to the exhibition may hold the final pieces in the jigsaw for some of the stories told.

Mr Allen said: "We are appealing for relatives of any local serviceman that died during the First World War, who may have a photograph of a loved one who never returned and to share these with us.

"We have documented some amazing stories on the prior lives of these brave soldiers and it would be fantastic to share a picture of that person alongside these."

Photographs or information can be taken in person to be documented at the exhibition or emailed to richard.allen@accessct.org for display on the event's remembrance wall.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Bid for millions to make huge changes to city transport to be lodged

The Heartsease Fiveways roundabout. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

See inside historic gatehouse opened up to public for first time

SALT property South Lodge East, Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists