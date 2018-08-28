Search

‘Underground cable fault’ leaves 850 homes without power

PUBLISHED: 14:12 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 04 January 2019

More than 800 homes are without power. Image courtesy of UK Power Network,

Archant

More than 800 homes and businesses have been left in the dark after a power cut swept the coast.

Around 850 UK Power Network customers in and around Lowestoft have been left without electricity after an underground cable fault at 1.40pm today.

Residents in NR13 3, NR32 1, NR32 2, NR32 5 and NR33 0 have all been affected.

Traffic lights in London Road South have stopped working and homes in Grosvenor Road are among those without power.

An update from UK Power Networks Read: “An underground electricity cable faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.”

Power is currently expected to be restored between 3pm and 4pm.

One man took to Facebook to report “most of Kirkley just went out”, while the traffic lights in London Road South and Carlton Road were also reported to have temporarily stopped working.

Another reported KFC in Marine Parade had lost its power.

More to follow.

