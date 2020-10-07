Rare pug dog and porcelain basin to feature in special auction

Lot 93 in the Lowestoft Porcelain auction - a very rare blue & white basin c1765, that has an estimate of £2000-£2500. Picture: TW Gaze Archant

A range of rare and very desirable items are set to go under the hammer later this month as part of a special sale.

Some of the very rare and desirable items set to go under the hammer at the Lowestoft Porcelain Auction, which will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at Diss Auction Rooms. Picture: TW Gaze Some of the very rare and desirable items set to go under the hammer at the Lowestoft Porcelain Auction, which will take place on Wednesday, October 21 at Diss Auction Rooms. Picture: TW Gaze

The popularity of wares produced at the Lowestoft Porcelain factory remains as strong as ever with buyers from London to Brussels bidding for the keenly sought-after items.

And despite the continuing coronavirus restrictions, the popular annual Lowestoft Porcelain auction will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at a new venue.

Taking place at TW Gaze’s Auction Rooms in Diss, guest auctioneer Elizabeth Talbot has made the Diss premises available to keep the annual auction going.

Lowestoft Porcelain was first established in 1757 and produced household pieces such as teapots, tea bowls and personalised birth tablets at a factory in Crown Street, before closing in 1802.

The brand holds an important position in the history of British ceramics as no other factory produced so many dated and inscribed pieces.

Its unique place in the history of ceramic manufacture has been celebrated for almost 40 years by an annual auction of Lowestoft Porcelain at which locally-made late 18th and early 19th Century wares have been bought and sold.

Originally established by auctioneer and enthusiast, Russell Sprake, the bespoke auctions have been held across Lowestoft.

Since her husband died, Zoë Sprake has maintained the tradition, and for the past five years the sales have continued with Mrs Talbot, of TW Gaze, the guest auctioneer.

Mrs Sprake said: “I would have been terribly disappointed not to have been able to hold an auction this year.

“I have long-standing supporters of the auctions, both buyers and sellers, and it is an event in the calendar that we all look forward to.

“However, current challenges were beginning to make it look untenable. After re-emerging from lockdown, Diss Auction Rooms is managing several sales every week again now and has the infrastructure to host this year’s Lowestoft Porcelain Auction in a safe and professional way.”

Mrs Talbot said: “It is a privilege to be carrying the baton for Zoë this year. She has compiled a lovely sale, as always, with some very desirable pieces amongst the lots.”

Auction details

Almost 100 pieces of the popular Lowestoft china will be auctioned off on October 21, at Diss Auction Rooms, starting at 2pm.

It will feature numerous rare and unusual pieces – including a very rare blue and white basin c1765 estimated at between £2000 to £2500, a rare sitting pug dog, as well as a rare 17cm blue and white sauceboat and rare blue and white spoon.

Viewing will be by appointment only on Monday and Tuesday, October 19/20, with public viewing from 10am on the morning of the sale.

It is anticipated that bidders will be able to attend the auction in person, abiding by social distancing regulations and masks must be worn.

Catalogues and further details are available on twgaze.co.uk.

Alternatively, bidders can register to bid live online via saleroom.com, but extra costs do apply.