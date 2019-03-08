Search

'A lovely thing to do': Police want to thank anonymous person who left roses after death of Andrew Harper

PUBLISHED: 13:37 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 23 August 2019

Lowestoft Town Police Superintendent, Paul Sharp, wants to thank whoever left the flowers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Lowestoft Town Police Superintendent, Paul Sharp, wants to thank whoever left the flowers. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Police officers want to thank an anonymous person who left a bouqeut of roses for officers after the death of PC Andrew Harper.

Officers have put the roses in a vase with a plaque commemorating PC Andrew Harper. Photo: Lowestoft PoliceOfficers have put the roses in a vase with a plaque commemorating PC Andrew Harper. Photo: Lowestoft Police

Officers from Lowestoft had over a dozen roses left on the doorstep of their police station on Wednesday, and they're appealing for the thoughtful stranger to come forward.

Superintendent Paul Sharp said: "We really appreciate the kind gesture. It's a lovely thing to do. We would like to speak to the person that left the roses there, so we can thank them in person."

Gifts have been left at police stations all around the country after PC Andrew Harper died on Thursday, August 15 while responding to a report of a burglary in Berkshire.

Lowestoft Town Police Superintendent, Paul Sharp. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodLowestoft Town Police Superintendent, Paul Sharp. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

At 11am today, officers observed a minute's silence in recognition of PC Andrew Harper.

If you left the roses at Lowestoft police station, officers would like for you to get in touch to arrange a visit and to give their thanks in person.

