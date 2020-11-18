Theatre company launches ‘Relight my fire’ campaign to replace condemned boiler

A popular amateur dramatics society is hoping that the community will rally round as they launch an appeal to ‘Relight My Fire.’

With the continuing coronavirus crisis meaning that all performances and events have been cancelled at the home of the Lowestoft Players – The Players Theatre in The Bethel on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft – the theatre company is hoping to welcome people back into the venue soon.

Having been hit hard financially – like many organisations – by a loss in ticket sales, the venue’s 30-year-old boiler has now been condemned, prompting a crowdfunding campaign to replace their current heating system.

From next Monday, November 23 the award winning Lowestoft Players will launch a Crowdfunder appeal to Relight My Fire!

Jenny Wright, chairman of The Lowestoft Players, said: “The most economical and environmentally friendly replacement would be an air management system to keep everyone toasty in winter and cool in the sweaty summer months.

“The only downside is that it is going to cost £35,000.

“To help with this cost we are excited to launch a Crowdfunder appeal on Monday – Relight My Fire!

“£35,000 is a big ask but I really hope that the people of Lowestoft and beyond will donate.”

As a registered charity the Lowestoft Players has been performing musical theatre, reviews, pantomimes and Christmas shows in Lowestoft for over 50 years. There are currently around 150 members who give their time voluntarily to stage shows and events at The Players Theatre, which is also home to other members of the community – including the B&B Young People’s Theatre Group, who were due to stage Shrek The Musical at Easter.

In addition to musical theatre the building is available for private hire for business events and private parties.

A spokesman added: “The Lowestoft Players are confident that their Crowdfunder appeal will be supported and that they will once again be able to welcome people back into the theatre.”

With the appeal going live at 9am on November 23, you can donate online via www.crowdfunder.co.uk/players-theatreinfo

Alternatively call 01502 770020, leaving your name and number, and a member of The Lowestoft Players will respond with information on how you can donate.