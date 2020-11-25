Search

Staggering response to ‘Relight my fire’ campaign

PUBLISHED: 08:52 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 25 November 2020

The Players Theatre/The Bethel in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Players

A popular amateur dramatics society admitted they were astounded by the “staggering” response to its ‘Relight My Fire’ appeal.

The 30-year-old boiler in The Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft PlayersThe 30-year-old boiler in The Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players

The Lowestoft Players launched a crowdfunding campaign this week to replace their current heating system.

With the continuing coronavirus crisis meaning that all performances and events have been cancelled at the group’s home at The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft, the theatre company is hoping to welcome people back into the venue soon.

The Auditorium at the Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft PlayersThe Auditorium at the Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players

But after being hit hard financially by a loss in ticket sales, the venue’s 30-year-old boiler was also recently condemned, prompting a crowdfunding campaign that launched on Monday, November 23.

Within the first 24 hours of the Crowdfunder campaign, an amazing £8,370 had been raised – as all money donated to Relight My Fire will be used to replace the condemned boiler with a heating and ventilation system.

The new system, costing £35,000, will ensure that users are warm during the winter and cool when it’s hot.

Jenny Wright, chair of the Lowestoft Players, said: “The response to our Crowdfunder so far has been staggering and I would like to thank every single person who has donated.

“Of course, we had hoped that the people of Lowestoft would support the Lowestoft Players even though times are difficult for many, and so far they have not let us down.

“However, we still have a good way to go to raise the £35,000 needed”.

As a registered charity, the Lowestoft Players purchased The Bethel – a former chapel and seamen’s mission – in 2008, initially as a rehearsal space, before converting the building in 2009 into a performance venue seating an audience of 200.

To thank supporters, the Lowestoft Players are offering a selection of rewards for people who donate to their Crowdfunder campaign.

Anyone who donates £10 will be offered the opportunity to have their name displayed on The Players Theatre website and on their live information screen at The Theatre when it reopens – Covid permitting – in the spring.

The first 50 people who donate £50 can claim a limited edition ‘The Magic of Live Theatre Will Return’ t-shirt.

There are also rewards of tickets to see Lowestoft Players performances at their theatre during 2021.

To find out more or to donate online visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/players-theatreinfo

Alternatively call 01502 770020, leaving your name and number, for information on how you can donate.

