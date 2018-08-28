‘Kick off this year’s Christmas celebrations in style’: Group gearing up for a ‘festive treat’

The curtain will go up on this year's Lowestoft Players Christmas Spectacular at The Players Theatre on December 7. Picture: Lowestoft Players Archant

A festive treat is in store as the Lowestoft Players return to the stage with a popular show.

The curtain will go up on this year’s Christmas Spectacular at The Players Theatre on December 7 – with 11 performances scheduled.

A Lowestoft Players spokesman said: “This will be the return of this show after a year’s gap and tickets are already selling fast due to its popularity. “The Christmas Spectacular is a fast moving fully staged production featuring toe tapping music, dancing, comedy and colourful costumes all set against a glittering backdrop within the Players Theatre, which holds an audience of 200 people.

“Come and join us for this festive treat and kick off this year’s Christmas celebrations in style.”

With a talented cast working very hard on this year’s show, it runs for 11 performances only between December 7 and December 16.

To guarantee your seat please book at www.playerstheatre.info telephone 01502 770020 or call in to the theatre every Saturday between 10am to noon.