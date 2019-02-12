Video

‘A great community event’: Competitive pancake day races attract the crowds

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A popular annual contest has crowned new winners as a flipping great time was had by all.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft’s annual Pancake Day race was hailed as a success as teams battled it out in the town centre on a blustery Shrove Tuesday (March 5).

Britain’s most easterly pancake races saw 12 Lowestoft-based businesses and organisations hit the starting line armed with frying pans.

The trophy presentation for the winning team from the Marina Theatre, the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The trophy presentation for the winning team from the Marina Theatre, the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

And with all hungry for success, there were thrills and spills as they competed in the much loved Lowestoft Vision event.

A fine turnout of excited onlookers cheered the teams on in London Road North as the crowds lined the course outside Beales department store.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The event kicked off once more with the mascot race. The British Heart Foundation heart defeated the popular Woody Bear, from Pleasurewood Hills, in the first semi final before Access Ant from Access Community Trust progressed to the final once more after beating First Eastern Counties buses mascot Freddie the frog.

However, Access Ant could not quite make it four years running in lifting the trophy, as the British Heart Foundation heart took the title home in a close final.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The main pancake race then saw teams battling it out over three rounds on the specially-set course.

The teams of three competitors battled the windy conditions and raced against each other over a short course, flipping pancakes as they dashed the distance.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Competing in four heats, teams were sent back to the starting line as pancakes were dropped or not flipped three times.

After some entertaining heats, former winners Wilko and last year’s champions Drives 4 U both fell at the first hurdle.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

That meant that The Beach (Beach Radio), The Newshounds (Lowestoft Journal and EDP), Graphitas and the Marina Theatre progressed into the semi-finals. The Newshounds won the all media showdown against The Beach, with the Marina Theatre also reaching the final after victory over neighbours Graphitas.

And after a very close race, in which no one dropped their pancake, it was the Marina Theatre that triumphed for the first time.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The team of Will Isgrove, Jackie Sewell and Dylan Woolnough were crowned champions as they lifted the coveted trophy.

Mr Isgrove said: “We got to the semi-finals last year so it is quite momentous to win for the first time.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“We’ve had great weather, it is lovely to see so many people turn up and we are pleased to be part of it all.”

A spokesman for Lowestoft Vision, the town’s business improvement district, said the event was another great success.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“We have had a brilliant turnout, with some brilliant participation from the teams.

“This is a great community event, which is really good for the town.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“We have had different teams taking part this year, with different results and different winners.

“It is great to see all the businesses getting involved and having some fun with each other.

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“Our thanks go to everyone for taking part and we look forward to next year’s pancake day races.”

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Action from the annual Lowestoft Vision pancake race, 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood