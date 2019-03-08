Search

Advanced search

Optometrist recalls rewarding volunteer experience in Uganda

PUBLISHED: 16:11 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 25 September 2019

Mr Kaya also provided training such a soap and show making as well as bee keeping. Picture: Contributed

Mr Kaya also provided training such a soap and show making as well as bee keeping. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A Lowestoft man who lived in a community without fresh water or roads has spoken of his volunteering experience in Uganda.

Mr Kaya, who works as a optometrist in Lowestoft said: Mr Kaya, who works as a optometrist in Lowestoft said: "The government had failed to recognise and aid the struggles of these people". Picture: Contributed

Turan Kaya travelled to Hoima in western Uganda on a three month placement with the Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) in January this year.

Mr Kaya said: "Hoima is a large town located in western Uganda surrounded by many smaller villages. Most of my activities took place in the Kyakaboga resettlement community on the outskirts of Hoima."

The 26-year-old Lowestoft optometrist said he was fully immersed in the community and lived with a host family to gain a better understanding of the challenges locals face.

Mr Kaya said: "This community was made up of displaced families, moved from their original land by the Ugandan government due to the construction of a new airport and oil pipeline.

Turan Kaya travelled to Hoima in Uganda on a three month placement. Picture: ContributedTuran Kaya travelled to Hoima in Uganda on a three month placement. Picture: Contributed

"They faced many challenges, extreme poverty and a lack of opportunity and employable skills being the root cause of it all," he said.

You may also want to watch:

He said the community had no fresh water supply, roads, access to a health care centre, a lack of teachers, job opportunities as well as being geographically and politically isolated.

"The government had failed to recognise and aid the struggles of these people," he said.

In a team of four volunteers, Mr Kaya worked with local NGOs to hold to account the local and central governments fulfil their duties.

Mr Kaya said: "We wrote letters to the local MP and government, held a radio talk show on the subject and organised community dialogues to help facilitate communication between the community and local chiefs and government.

"Apart from the social accountability and advocacy work, I helped to organise community action days where we raised awareness of numerous issues such as gender equality and sexual reproductive health within the community."

The volunteer also provided training such as soap and shoe making as well as bee keeping.

Mr Kaya said: "I have encouraged all of my friends and family to volunteer in community development projects not only here in the UK but abroad too.

"Our contemporary society is becoming increasingly individualistic. I believe we need to reverse this trend."

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Road reopens following three-vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Tributes to popular tattoo artist who died in field

The Ink Art Work stall in Norwich Market set up by tattoo artist Malgorzata Szwed, from Poringland, who has died. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Norfolk and Suffolk given place rebrand for stronger position on international stage

(L-R) Doug Field, joint chief executive of the East of England Co-Op, Kieran Miles, founder of Duco, Jeanette Wheeler, New Anglia LEP board member, Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, and Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP. Picture: Teele Photography

Closed vape and CBD store reopens inside popular MMA gym

The vape store has joined forces with an MMA gym to sell CBD and vaping products in the town. Picture: Contributed
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists