Motorbike stolen from outside home overnight

PUBLISHED: 11:19 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 18 February 2020

Hollingsworth Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A motorbike was stolen from outside a Lowestoft home during the night.

The blue Honda CBR125cc motorbike was reported stolen to Suffolk Police from outside a home on Hollingsworth Road, in Lowestoft, this morning.

A police spokesperson said the theft occurred "during the hours of darkness" last night.

Anyone who saw the motorbike being taken, or who has information on its current whereabouts, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/10361/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The motorbike's registration is AV54 WHT.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

