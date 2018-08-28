Search

Message in a bottle lands in Scotland – after being sent from Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 09:49 24 December 2018

The message in a bottle that landed on a beach in Scotland - after being sent from Lowestoft. Picture: Lucy Davidson

A message in a jar that was sent by two boys from Lowestoft has been found hundreds of miles away on a beach in Scotland.

A woman posted on Facebook on Saturday, December 22 to say that she had discovered the message in a bottle on Rattray beach in the North East of Scotland.

With the message having been sent by two boys in Lowestoft, it travelled all the way to Scotland and was found by Lucy Davidson.

And after posting an appeal to try and find the boys, and to let them know how far the jar had travelled, there was a happy ending.

She said that she had noticed her dogs Bentley and Nelly were playing with something on Rattray beach but when she went for a closer look noticed it was a sealed jar.

The Facebook post said: “I presumed it was just a bottle but upon closer examination it was a jar clearly sealed by someone with tape.

“Curiosity got the better of me so I opened it, inside is a note from two little boys called Connor and Jax.

“This jar has travelled all the way to Rattray beach in the North East of Scotland from Lowestoft, Suffolk!

“I’d love for the two little boys to know how far their jar has travelled so I’m asking if everyone can share this post and hope that it reaches them.”

And the appeal worked - as after being shared thousands of times, she posted on Sunday, December 23: “Thanks to the power of Facebook, Connor and Jax now know where their jar has landed.”

