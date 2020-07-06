Theatres set to be illuminated ‘in red’ for vital campaign

Two coastal theatres will be joining other venues across the country in a powerful display of solidarity tonight.

We will be taking part in this on Monday evening. Wear something red and come and join us in our carpark from 8.45 when we #lightitinred at 9pm. Support your local theatre and the arts. https://t.co/iclPoOBUPZ — Seagull Theatre (@SeagullTheatre) July 3, 2020

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft and the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield will take part in the national “Light It In Red” campaign on Monday, July 6 – as the venues are illuminated in a call to all to support your local theatre and the arts.

The Marina Theatre, in partnership with Wymondham’s ETS Sales & Hire LTD, will light up the theatre building in red to highlight the need for government support to ensure that the event industry can survive the outfall from the Coronavirus pandemic.

In solidarity with Theatres throughout the UK, our partners @ETSWymondham will be lighting up the front of the Marina in red on Monday 6th July as part of a campaign to draw attention to the critical position faced by our sector. #lightitinred pic.twitter.com/SzJpv81WnK — Marina Theatre (@MarinaTheatre1) July 3, 2020

Many of the theatre’s staff and supporters are expected to turn out to support the campaign, as the “Light It In Red” event is held at the Marina Theatre between 9pm and 10pm on Monday.

The Marina’s chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “These are desperate times for the arts sector, and we stand together with our colleagues in the industry this Monday.

“By lighting up our beautiful building in red we hope to bring attention to the plight that we, and so many other theatres, are facing around the country.”

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield will also be taking part in the event on Monday evening.

A theatre spokesman said: “Wear something red and come and join us in our car park from 8.45pm when we #lightitinred at 9pm.

“Support your local theatre and the arts.”