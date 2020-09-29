‘Small and steady changes’ - How a man lost nearly 13 stone in just two years

Steven Scott pictured now. He now weighes 12 stone 12 pounds.

A man has described how he lost nearly 13 stone in just two years, attributing this to small and steady changes.

Steven Scott, 54, who is from Lowestoft and works as a support worker, weighed 25 stone 10lb in October 2018.

During this time, his doctor told him that he was on the brink of being pre-diabetic, so Mr Scott decided to make some changes.

Talking about how he lost around 13 stone in just two years, Mr Scott said: “What I did was I decided to make the changes in a measured and sustained way.

“You can’t just get rid of fat overnight, so I decided that I would make small and incremental changes.

“I first of all made changes to the food I was eating, so I removed all foods that were bad for my blood sugar levels.

“I also needed some kind of reward to do the exercise so I decided to bike to my local coffee shop each day and it gave me a reason to get out of the house.

“As time went on I started walking. At first I only did five minute walks to the coffee shop but gradually I increased this from five minute walks to up to an hour.

“I then started factoring in hill walks by walking up and down the scores.”

Mr Scott is now able to walk miles up and down Lowestoft’s seafront, often walking from the south part of the town at Kensington Gardens up to the north side of town to the lighthouse.

He says that for people who can’t afford diet club or surgery his method works well.

Talking about how he feels now, he said: “I have so much more energy and I now embrace life.

“I feel like a different person and I am open to so many more things in life now.

“I was desperately unhappy back in the day and now that has all changed.”

Mr Scott had the following advice to those looking to lose weight.

He said: “My advice to anyone who wants to lose weight is to start small, make it sustainable and don’t make sudden changes.

“Just keep going forward and you will get there.”