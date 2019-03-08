Search

'A prisoner in their own body': Widow describes heartbreak of terminal disease

PUBLISHED: 11:55 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 23 October 2019

Steve and Lisa Wilson from Lowestoft holidaying in Santorini. Picture: Contributed Lisa Wilson

The wife of a man who died from a "cruel disease" has spoken out about the affects of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and why she kept a blog about his deterioration.

Steve Wilson from Lowestoft, died on July 30 - just five months after he was diagnosed with progressive bulbar palsy, which mainly affects the face, throat and tongue.

The 61-year-old, who was described as "happy-go-lucky" and "active", struggled to speak and had difficulty swallowing following the diagnosis.

His wife Lisa Wilson said: "It makes people a virtual prisoner in their own body. It is a horrible thing to watch - I remember him watching a documentary on MND and him saying 'I never want to get that', and then he did. I wouldn't wish it on my own worst enemy."

For their wedding anniversary on July 8, Mrs Wilson took her husband to Greece to celebrate 19 years together. However, his health plummeted and he was placed into intensive care at hospital in Athens.

Weeks later, the father-of-four was sedated and flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died.

"He wanted to pass away in our home. I got him from Greece to Norwich, but I couldn't get him home to Lowestoft."

Since her husband's death, the 47-year-old has been fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) and keeping her blog One Way Ticket with MND updated.

Kinsey Foster was Kinsey Foster was "shocked" to see the rapid decline in her friend. Picture: Jack Spence

"All I can say is Motor Neurone Disease you have really achieved your aim of splitting a family up and devastating us, but we will not let you beat us.

"One day a cure will be found and we will start the win the battle that you seem to have a great hold on everyone at this moment in time. Until that point, I will continue to keep this fight up to raise money in Steve's memory and to help more people become aware of your hold on sufferers."

A friend to the couple, Kinsey Foster, from Lowestoft, shaved her waist-length hair in memory of Mr Wilson on Saturday, October 12.

To donate visit the fundraising page https://stephen-robert-wilson.muchloved.com or follow the Facebook blog.

