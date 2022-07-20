Health and safety prosecution over death of man installing shop fridges

Health and safety prosecutions are underway over the death of a Lowestoft man in an industrial accident in Guernsey, an inquest has heard.

Barry Challen, 50, was left in a critical condition after suffering head injuries while working as part of a team of contractors fitting new refrigeration units at a new Co-op store.

His family travelled from Lowestoft to be at his side during treatment at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on the Channel Island following the accident on May 20, 2018.

He was transferred to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston in a critical condition but died four days later.

At a hearing on Tuesday, senior Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said an inquest was not able to proceed as prosecutions are ongoing for health and safety offences.

The inquest was adjourned until November 23.

Following the accident flowers appeared outside the shop with tributes from his wife, children and other family members.

His sister-in-law Kay Carlisle described it as a "very tragic accident".