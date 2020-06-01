Search

Advanced search

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

PUBLISHED: 07:19 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 01 June 2020

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

People have been asked to look out for their neighbours during the coronavirus pandemic after a 75-year-old man was found alone at home with no food or support.

Jen Jones, a volunteer with Lowestoft Helping Hands. PHOTO: Jen JonesJen Jones, a volunteer with Lowestoft Helping Hands. PHOTO: Jen Jones

The plea comes after support group Lowestoft Helping Hands was contacted by the man’s housing association, which explained he had no food, a broken freezer and was completely isolated.

Volunteers with the group rallied together to clean the man’s freezer, removing ruined food sitting in drawers of water, and have returned several times in recent days to cook the man hot meals.

The man was assessed by paramedics, while Suffolk County Council’s social services team have also been contacted by the group.

Miss Jones said: “During the coronavirus pandemic, elderly people are far more isolated than normal, and more often than not they do not know where to turn to.

Anne-Marie Elliott, of Lowestoft Helping Hands. PHOTO: Anne-Marie ElliottAnne-Marie Elliott, of Lowestoft Helping Hands. PHOTO: Anne-Marie Elliott

“So I’d stress to everyone to check in on their elderly neighbours, especially if they haven’t seen them for days.

You may also want to watch:

“Elderly people are not supposed to be second class citizens.”

The group was formed late last year by volunteer Anne-Marie Elliott, alongside Miss Jones, in a bid to provide residents with essential information.

Miss Jones said: “You wouldn’t believe how many people ask ‘how do you do this’ and ‘where can I get this’, so it was a place where we could help people help themselves.

“Then the coronavirus pandemic happened and we suddenly foudn ourselves in lockdown and furloughed, so Anne-Marie took the lead on providing food packages for those who are vulnerable.

“We are different to other organisations within Lowestoft that are doing the same, and we don’t have restricitions.

“We can do the shopping for you and emergency food parcels for those who are really struggling.

“We rely solely on donations of food and e-vouchers from the community, so essentially it is a service by the community, for the community.”

Anyone looking to donate can contact the group on Facebook at Lowestoft Helping Hands.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dad jokes (chapter 11) to keep you chuckling in lockdown

In one ear and out the udder?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy

Dad jokes (chapter 11) to keep you chuckling in lockdown

In one ear and out the udder?

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Lockdown food demand has created a ‘pivotal moment’ for organic farming

Nick Padwick, farm manager at Ken Hill Estate in west Norfolk, is using Countryside Stewardship funding to convert land to organic production and establish marshland and wildlife corridors. Picture: Ken Hill Estate

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to build on land where subsiding house was evacuated on Christmas Eve

The empty plot (behind the metal fence) where Neil Harrison's end of terrace house on Finkelgate collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24