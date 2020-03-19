Search

Lowestoft man charged with attempted burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:47 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 19 March 2020

St Peter's Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Archant

A 45-year-old man who fled a home after being disturbed has been charged with attempted burglary.

Jason Whitaker, of Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 18, where he was remanded in custody until April 15.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “In the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, an offender made an attempt to enter a property in St Peter’s Street, Lowestoft, before being disturbed and leaving.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested later that morning on suspicion of burglary.

“He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned.”

Whitaker is now set to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on April 15.

