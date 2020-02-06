Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a suspected cardiac arrest in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the air ambulance were called out at 3.31pm on Monday, February 3.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene "in a recreation park," according to EAAA, as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his seventies who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Luke Chamberlain gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care, including sedating the patient to help protect his breathing.

"The patient was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."