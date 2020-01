False alarm for firefighters tackling building blaze

London Road South at the junction of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft.

Fire crews were called out to false reports of a building fire this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to London Road South, near Pier Terrace, at 10.32am on Sunday, January 5.

Crews from North Lowestoft and two from Lowestoft South were called, but were stood down on arrival.

Slight traffic delays had been reported in the area.