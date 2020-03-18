Search

Easter event cancelled – but 500 chocolate eggs will still be distributed

PUBLISHED: 13:07 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 18 March 2020

Lowestoft Lions still plan to distribute the 500 chocolate eggs they have bought despite cancelling their Easter Egg Trail. A scene from last year's event. Picture: Mick Howes

Over recent years thousands of excited young children have descended on a Lowestoft park on Easter Sunday to search for the answers to clues that will earn them the reward of a chocolate egg.

However this year the event, in Sparrow’s Nest Gardens, has been cancelled in line with government guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus by reducing social contact.

The Lions had already made vouchers available to guarantee children a place on the trail.

But now they have sadly halted the distribution – after 80 per cent had already gone out.

With the chocolate eggs having already been bought for this year’s event, sponsored by Nicholsons Solicitors, the Lions are working hard to try to find a safe, approved method for those families who already have vouchers, to exchange them for the chocolate treats on Easter Sunday.

Lion President John Swatton said: “We are sad that we will not be able to go ahead with this very popular family event, that is specifically aimed at children aged 10 and under.

“But we are working out a way to reduce the disappointment for them by making sure they still get an egg – and ask people to please keep an eye on our Facebook page for further updates.”

