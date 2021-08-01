Boat rescued after getting into difficulty near pier

Published: 7:52 PM August 1, 2021

A small boat had to be towed to safety after getting into difficulty near a pier.

Eyewitness John Welch, 58, from Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft, said he saw the vessel get into trouble initially about 500 yards from the town's Claremont Pier at around 10.30am on Sunday, August 1.

He said one RNLI Lowestoft Lifeboat crew was called out and put out a rope to help pull the boat to safety to the nearest shore.

The boat being towed to safety by Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat on August 1, 2021. - Credit: John Welch

Mr Welch, who was on his bike at the time, added the rescue took about 35 minutes and believed two people were on board the boat which was towed in.

Neither people needed any medical attention.

The 58-year-old said the boat's A-frame was out of the water and it appeared the small vessel suffered engine problems.



