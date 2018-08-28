Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lifeboat called to aid stranded fishing boat

PUBLISHED: 21:17 29 January 2019

Lowestoft Lifeboat tows the fishing boat back into harbour. Picture: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Lifeboat tows the fishing boat back into harbour. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A fishing boat that had broken down south of Kessingland had to be assisted by a lifeboat.

The fishing boat that had to be assisted by Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI / James TaconThe fishing boat that had to be assisted by Lowestoft Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI / James Tacon

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out just after 10.35am on Tuesday, January 29, to go to the aid of the local fishing boat that had reported an engine problem and needed help.

Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “We found the fishing boat 16 miles south-east of the harbour entrance.

“The 10-metre long fishing boat, with a crew of two on board, had suffered engine failure.

“The sea was quite choppy and there was a fresh southerly wind blowing but our volunteer crew soon connected a line to the vessel and after a two-and-a-half hour tow we brought her safely back into port arriving at Lowestoft at 2pm.”

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists