Lifeboat called out twice in quick succession to assist Dutch yachts

Two yachts heading for Lowestoft needed the assistance of the town's RNLI lifeboat to help them to complete their journeys.

Two callouts yesterday at 9.26am & 11.26am to two Dutch yacht with engine problems, requesting assistance. The first, a 9.5 metre vessel was 5 miles east of Lowestoft and the other a 50ft yacht with 4 people on board was one mile SE of the pier heads. Both were safely towed in. pic.twitter.com/pE5L6EKOqK — Lowestoft Lifeboat (@LOWESTOFTRNLI) 19 July 2019

The first call came at 9.26am on Thursday, July 18 as the volunteer lifeboat crew at Lowestoft launched 'Patsy Knight' to respond to a Dutch yacht requesting assistance.

Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain John Fox said: "When we reached the vessel, which was five miles east of Lowestoft, the two-man crew told us that with little wind to sail they had been relying on their engine to power the boat but it cut out and after a long night at sea they decided to seek our help.

"The 9.5m Dutch yacht had sailed over from Ijmuiden when they encountered a problem and we were able to connect a tow line and bring the craft safely into the yacht basin."

"We had just returned to our mooring and washed down, when another call came in at 11.26am to help a larger Dutch yacht whose engine would not run.

"We launched and soon reached the 50-foot yacht that had four people on board and was one mile south-east of the pier heads.

"The breeze had by now picked up and the yachtsmen had tried to sail towards the harbour but being unfamiliar with the waters decided to ask for assistance.

"We again connected a towline and brought the yacht into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht marina."