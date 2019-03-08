Search

Advanced search

Lifeboat crew aids Dutch yacht after rudder falls off

PUBLISHED: 10:25 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 29 August 2019

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick Howes

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A lifeboat crew was involved in a late night rescue assisting a four-man crew aboard a stranded Dutch yacht.

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed.

The sailors on the yacht, which was returning to The Netherlands after a visit to the UK, activated their distress alert equipment to summon assistance after their rudder fell off.

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick HowesThe Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick Howes

It sparked a long call-out, spanning more than nine hours, after the yacht lost its rudder about 26-miles east of Southwold and near to the East Anglian One offshore windfarm.

The volunteer crew of Lowestoft lifeboat 'Patsy Knight' were alerted at 9.15pm on Wednesday, August 28 to go to the aid of the vessel.

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick HowesThe Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick Howes

Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain, John Fox, said: "It took us just over an hour to reach the yacht, which was 26-miles east of Southwold. and very close to the East Anglian One offshore wind farm.

"The four-man crew were a family of three brothers and a nephew.

The Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick HowesThe Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was alerted to help a wooden 9m Dutch yacht after its steering failed. Picture: Mick Howes

"They told us that they had sailed the wooden nine-metre yacht, which had been built by their father in the mid 1980s, to Southwold and then to Ipswich and were on their way back to Ijmuiden in The Netherlands when the steering failed.

"After discovering that their rudder had dropped off, they activated their distress alarm.

"A nearby Windfarm Guard Vessel responded and stood by the stranded yacht and also acted as a communication relay until the lifeboat arrived."

Mr Fox added: "We put a lifeboat crew member on board the yacht to deploy a drogue behind the vessel.

"This is a conical funnel-shaped device with open ends, which is towed behind the yacht to keep it travelling in a straight line.

"There was a good breeze blowing and the sea was rolling well as we connected a towline.

"With the drag of the drogue we were only able to make just over three knots so it was a long, slow tow taking over six hours."

As dawn was breaking, the yacht was brought safely into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Marina at Lowestoft at 6.30am, where it was met by coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

Bin men found man in ditch after spotting ‘pair of boots’ from lorry cab

A group of bin men stumbled upon an unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch in Wymondham. Pictured, left, Gary Sewell, and Jonathan Osbourne, who discovered the man with colleague Dale Blyth. Photo: SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

A1075 reopens after six hour investigation into serious crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists