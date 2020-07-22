Council seeks project director for Third Crossing in role paying up to £69,000

Applications are being sought for a role running one of Lowestoft’s biggest upcoming projects.

Suffolk County Council are welcoming applications for a project director, worth up to £69,000 a year, to deliver the long-awaited vision of the “iconic” Lake Lothing Third Crossing.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps gave the green light for the building of the bridge, set to link Waveney Drive with Denmark Road and Peto Way, in April, with the council aiming to open the development in 2022.

The project director role, with an annual salary between £59,852 to £69,714, is subject to the council’s cabinet approving plans for the bridge at their meeting on August 25.

The job advert states: “Suffolk needs someone with ambition, drive and tenacity to deliver this piece of major infrastructure that will significantly benefit Lowestoft.

“Could this be you?

“This newly created role will lead the project team, support elected members and senior leadership, as project director for this iconic new bridge.

“This role is unique and requires a highly skilled leader who can maximise the impact of our strong working relationships and joint vision across a range of partners, to deliver this project.

“This organisation positively encourages the use of technology to communicate and engage, but in this role you will need to operate across a wide and rural area, so you must either hold a full and current driving licence and have access to personal transport or meet the mobility requirements of the role through other reasonable and suitable means.”

Applications close on August 12, with interviews planned in the week commencing August 31, following the cabinet meeting.

Plans for a third crossing over Lake Lothing were first mooted more than 100 years ago at the end of World War I, before more than 10,000 signatures backed a call in 2007 for the development.

A decision had been due on the project from the transport secretary in December 2019, but was initially delayed due to the General Election, before Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak held up the verdict further.

Following the announcement, Waveney MP Peter Aldous labelled the crossing as “the foundation stone on which we can build an ambitious, compelling and sustainable post Covid-19 local economy.”