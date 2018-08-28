Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘They have found their forever home’- Kittens abandoned on Christmas Eve rehomed

PUBLISHED: 16:19 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 14 January 2019

Holly and Ivy have found their forever home. Photo: Robert Andrews

Holly and Ivy have found their forever home. Photo: Robert Andrews

Archant

A pair of abandoned kittens who were discarded on Christmas Eve have had a fairy-tale ending and been adopted by a loving family.

Holly and Ivy were found dumped in Lowestoft on Christmas Eve. Photo: Cats Protection Anglia Coastal.Holly and Ivy were found dumped in Lowestoft on Christmas Eve. Photo: Cats Protection Anglia Coastal.

Holly and Ivy were found shivering and alone when Christine Cutts discovered them outside her home on the cold morning of December 24.

They had been left in a small dog cage on the Cats Protection branch coordinator’s driveway.

News of the kittens’ abandonment sparked outrage among the local community with many wondering who could be so callous as to dump the helpless pair.

Robert Andrews, 41, from Writtle in Chelmsford, was visiting his parents in Brundall when he spotted the story online.

Holly and Ivy have found their forever home. Photo: Robert AndrewsHolly and Ivy have found their forever home. Photo: Robert Andrews

He said: “I was at my mum and dad’s for Christmas with the kids and the story came up on my mum’s Facebook.

“My girls have been on at me to get a cat but I had always refused until I saw those two. I felt so sorry for them.

“It made me feel sick to be honest. To just be abandoned on a driveway in a dog’s cage – it really gave me the hump.”

Much to the delight of his five and 10-year-old daughters, Mr Andrews agreed to try give the kittens a new home.

Holly and Ivy have found their forever home. Photo: Robert AndrewsHolly and Ivy have found their forever home. Photo: Robert Andrews

The 41-year-old added: “They were ecstatic when I told them; the younger one didn’t really understand what was going on but the older one was over the moon.”

The family collected the kittens on Saturday and the pair have already made themselves at home.

Mr Andrews said: “They have settled in really well. They are wonderful little animals, stunningly beautiful kittens – one of them has got a purr like a JCB.”

However the father is still struggling to comprehend why the cats would have been discarded in the first place.

He said: “How could anyone be so cruel? If you give an animal a home make sure you are serious because if you an not you are causing trauma to the animal as well.”

Mrs Cutts added: “It just fantastic isn’t it? So fantastic for the cats, they deserve to have a nice home, as all cats do.

“From an unhappy start it is such a lovely ending and hopefully they have found their forever home.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘I have been wearing a mask’ - former Norwich City star reveals fresh battle with depression

Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin. Photo: NSFT

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

New strategy aims to help farmers reduce pollution from ammonia emissions

The government's Clean Air Strategy aims to reduce pollution including agricultural ammonia emissions. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists