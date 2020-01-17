Search

Kittens abandoned and left for dead near railway line

PUBLISHED: 16:56 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 17 January 2020

Two kittens, Miles and Salem, were found abandoned near railway lines in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Tina Utting

Archant

Two young kittens were found cowering and left for dead after being dumped in bushes and fly-tipped waste near to a railway line.

Tina Utting slammed the culprit after her partner, Hugo Russo, made the discovery on Thursday night while walking the couple's dobermann Loki near to their Lowestoft home.

Mrs Utting said the kittens had been left without blankets or food, and in an area where they had seen foxes just days before.

She said: "My partner went out to walk the dog and he was gone for quite a while. The dog had run up to what my partner thought was a hoover that had been dumped in the bushes.

"There were no blankets and it was a horrendous night so the rain was getting in through the missing door."

Mrs Utting, of Mimosa Walk, questioned how the kittens could have been abandoned, and hit out at the culprits. She hopes to be able to keep them in the family.

